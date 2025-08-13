IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in parts of Bengal
Heads up, Bengal—IMD has put out yellow and orange alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain in several districts, with gusty winds up to 40km/h expected through August 15.
North Bengal spots like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar are on orange alert for especially intense rainfall on August 14.
What to expect in South Bengal
If you're in South Bengal (think Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura or Purulia), a yellow alert means you should be ready for storms and strong winds until the 15th.
Kolkata will stay cloudy with light to moderate showers and sticky humidity—up to 92%—so maybe keep your umbrella handy.
Plus, fishermen are being told not to head out into rough seas near Odisha and the Bay of Bengal from August 13-15.
Stay safe and check local updates if you're planning to travel or step out!