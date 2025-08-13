IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in parts of Bengal

What to expect in South Bengal

If you're in South Bengal (think Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura or Purulia), a yellow alert means you should be ready for storms and strong winds until the 15th.

Kolkata will stay cloudy with light to moderate showers and sticky humidity—up to 92%—so maybe keep your umbrella handy.

Plus, fishermen are being told not to head out into rough seas near Odisha and the Bay of Bengal from August 13-15.

Stay safe and check local updates if you're planning to travel or step out!