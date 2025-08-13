Karnataka: Protests over Dharmasthala temple town's alleged defamation spread
Karnataka has seen big protests from pro-Hindu groups, BJP supporters, and Dharmasthala devotees after claims of derogatory remarks and misinformation about the temple town.
The tension started with a mass burial case investigation, drawing crowds of over 2,000 in Chikkamagaluru and diverse groups in Koppal—including women and even a differently-abled Muslim man—showing how widely the issue has resonated.
Protesters demand strict action against those accused of defaming Dharmasthala
Protesters want strict action against people accused of defaming Dharmasthala, naming Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Thimmaroddi, and YouTuber Sameer. Support for the temple's head, Veerendra Heggade, is strong.
Meanwhile, after a Ground Penetrating Radar scan at one site showed no human remains (despite earlier rumors), authorities are digging further to rule out anything missed due to old construction work.