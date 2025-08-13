Karnataka: Protests over Dharmasthala temple town's alleged defamation spread India Aug 13, 2025

Karnataka has seen big protests from pro-Hindu groups, BJP supporters, and Dharmasthala devotees after claims of derogatory remarks and misinformation about the temple town.

The tension started with a mass burial case investigation, drawing crowds of over 2,000 in Chikkamagaluru and diverse groups in Koppal—including women and even a differently-abled Muslim man—showing how widely the issue has resonated.