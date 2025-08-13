Why Justice Varma's resignation could impact his impeachment proceedings

What happens if Varma resigns now

If Justice Varma resigns now, he could keep his pension and benefits, since under Article 217 of the Constitution, judges can simply submit a written notice to the President to step down.

This move has been used before by judges facing impeachment.

The committee's findings will decide if Parliament needs to act further—but if Varma resigns first, it could change how this high-profile case plays out in India's new Parliament building.