Why Justice Varma's resignation could impact his impeachment proceedings
Justice Yashwant Varma from the Allahabad High Court is being investigated for alleged corruption, and a special committee has just been set up to look into the charges.
The panel—led by Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, with Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and advocate B V Acharya—was formed after 146 Lok Sabha members (including both BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi) submitted a proposal seeking removal of Justice Varma on July 21.
What happens if Varma resigns now
If Justice Varma resigns now, he could keep his pension and benefits, since under Article 217 of the Constitution, judges can simply submit a written notice to the President to step down.
This move has been used before by judges facing impeachment.
The committee's findings will decide if Parliament needs to act further—but if Varma resigns first, it could change how this high-profile case plays out in India's new Parliament building.