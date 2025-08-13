Chandigarh traffic plan for I-Day celebrations on August 15
Heads up, Chandigarh!
For the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, police have rolled out a traffic plan to keep things smooth and safe around Parade Ground, Sector 17.
Expect some road closures and diversions from early morning till the celebrations wrap up.
Key routes to be closed or rerouted
Key routes like Udyog Path (linking Sectors 16/17/22/23 to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump), Old District Court to Shivalik Hotel, and Sector 16/23 Small Chowk to Cricket Stadium Chowk will be closed or rerouted.
No parking in front of Sector 22-A market—stick to spots like Sector 22-B, Circus Ground, multi-level parking in Sector 17, or Neelam Cinema.
Attendees, take note of these things
If you're attending, be seated by 8:30am and bring a photo ID.
Special invitees use gates 4, 6, or 7; general public goes through gates 8, 9, or 10; media enters at gate 5.
Busses heading for ISBT-17 will take Himalaya Marg instead.
After the event (10:30-11:30am), most traffic except busses will be diverted from ISBT for a smoother exit.