UP Assembly passes bill to form Banke Bihari Temple Trust
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly just introduced a bill to create the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust, aiming for better management, safety, and overall development at Vrindavan's famous temple.
The move comes after a tragic crowding incident back in August 2022, and the trust will bring together 11 nominated members from Vaishnav, Sevayat Goswami, and other Sanatan Dharma backgrounds, plus seven ex-officio members.
New trust to address crowd control issues
The new trust will include respected religious leaders—two from the Sevayat Goswami tradition—and officials like the Mathura district magistrate.
With this setup, the state hopes to address crowd control issues and make visiting safer, especially since narrow pathways have made access tough.
The bill also replaces an earlier ordinance from May this year and was introduced alongside other key reforms in the Assembly session.