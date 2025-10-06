28 dead, hundreds stranded as North Bengal faces severe floods
Nonstop rain in North Bengal over October 4-5 led to severe floods and landslides, leaving at least 28 people dead.
Darjeeling, Mirik, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar are among the worst-hit districts.
Heavy rainfall and landslides, along with rivers like Mahananda and Teesta running above danger levels, have damaged key roads and bridges—including NH10—making travel nearly impossible.
Mirik sees most loss; Army, NDRF teams deployed
Mirik has seen the most loss, with 13 deaths and 10 people still missing.
Landslides have blocked its only main road to Siliguri, stranding hundreds of tourists without power or safe routes out. Train services like the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway are suspended too.
The state has shut all tourist spots, sent in Army and NDRF teams for rescue work, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting on October 6 to oversee relief efforts.
If you're planning travel or know someone in the area—be extra cautious right now.