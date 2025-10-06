28 dead, hundreds stranded as North Bengal faces severe floods

Mirik sees most loss; Army, NDRF teams deployed

Mirik has seen the most loss, with 13 deaths and 10 people still missing.

Landslides have blocked its only main road to Siliguri, stranding hundreds of tourists without power or safe routes out. Train services like the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway are suspended too.

The state has shut all tourist spots, sent in Army and NDRF teams for rescue work, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting on October 6 to oversee relief efforts.

If you're planning travel or know someone in the area—be extra cautious right now.