One killed, 5 injured as boulders fall on moving car
India
On Sunday evening, a car on the Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district was struck by falling boulders and tumbled into a gorge by the riverbank.
Mukesh Kumar (40) from Uttar Pradesh lost his life, while five others—including his wife, young daughter, and another family—were injured.
Police confirm death, begin investigation
Police responded quickly, confirming Kumar's death and getting the injured to Agastyamuni's Community Health Centre for treatment.
The accident has put a spotlight on road safety along this highway, which often sees landslides and rockfalls—especially during monsoon season.
Authorities are investigating what caused the incident and are looking at ways to make travel safer in these risky mountain stretches.