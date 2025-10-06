Next Article
Noida: Cobra spotted inside elevator at Golden Palm Society
India
On Sunday, residents at Golden Palm Society in Noida got a scare when a cobra was spotted inside an elevator.
The maintenance team acted fast, trapping the snake with whatever tools they had and safely releasing it outside.
Residents concerned about safety
The incident has left many people uneasy, especially parents who are now worried about their kids using common spaces alone.
With earlier snake sightings possibly linked to nearby green areas, residents remain concerned about safety and are hoping for increased vigilance.