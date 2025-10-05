Cuttack on high alert after Durga idol immersion violence

Odisha 's Cuttack city is on high alert after fresh violence erupted following clashes during Durga Puja idol immersion. The unrest began over loud music during a procession in the Dargah Bazaar area. In response to the violence, the state government has suspended internet services to prevent misinformation and inflammatory content from spreading.

Clash details How violence broke out The first clash occurred between 1:30am and 2:00am on Saturday when locals stopped a Durga idol immersion procession. The locals objected to the high-decibel music played late at night, leading to stone-pelting from rooftops. Several people were injured in the violence, including Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Law enforcement action Police take action According to NDTV, the police used a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV, drone, and mobile footage to identify others involved in the clashes. Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh said, "Those arrested were involved in stone pelting and were identified through CCTV footage. More arrests will follow."

Rally aftermath Tensions flare up again Tensions flared again on Sunday evening after a motorcycle rally allegedly organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) defied district administration restrictions. The rally passed through Dargah Bazaar and ended at Sector 11 of the CDA area. CCTV cameras along the route were damaged, and several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were vandalized and allegedly set on fire. The Commissionerate Police used mild force to disperse groups attempting to disturb the peace.

Government response What leaders said In light of the violence, the Odisha government suspended internet services across a few areas. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to residents to maintain Cuttack's communal harmony. He assured that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also urged restraint and criticized administrative lapses under the new government.