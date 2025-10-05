Ayodhya to light 26L diyas for Deepotsav, eco-friendly fireworks included

Organizing team and preparations

The whole event is being organized by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University with Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra at the helm.

Dr. Ranjan Singh's team is mapping out lamp spots and pathways, while around 30,000 volunteers have signed up online to help make it all happen.

The process to procure earthen lamps will also begin soon.

There'll even be a choreographed green fireworks show with music, promising a treat for the large crowds expected to attend from all over India.