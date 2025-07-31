Next Article
3 men injured in 2 separate road rage cases
Delhi saw two separate road rage cases last week, leaving three people hurt.
In Dwarka Sector 10, a simple honking dispute turned ugly when a group from a BMW and a Thar attacked Manoj and his friends with bottles and stones at a food outlet.
Police have registered cases
The victims were badly injured and had to be hospitalized.
Police have registered cases for both incidents—one in Dwarka and another in Munirka, where Awadhesh Rai was beaten up after not giving way to a two-wheeler.
Investigations are ongoing, with police checking CCTV footage to track down those involved.