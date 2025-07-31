Next Article
Indian Railways to add 17,000 non-AC coaches in 5 years
Indian Railways is stepping up affordable travel by adding 17,000 new non-AC general and sleeper coaches over the next five years.
The move aims to make train journeys more accessible for everyone, especially those who rely on budget options—right now, non-AC seats already make up most of the total capacity.
Coach capacity to be maintained at 70%
The plan will maintain non-AC coach capacity at 70%. In just this year, 1,250 new general coaches were added to long-distance trains.
Plus, with new Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services and more unreserved trains like MEMU and EMU rolling out, Indian Railways is making sure affordable travel keeps pace with growing demand.