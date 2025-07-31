Next Article
Yellow Line to connect Mumbai east to west
Mumbai's Yellow Line—stretching from Dahisar to Mandale—is close to connecting the city east to west.
This new metro link promises faster rides, less traffic in the suburbs, and easier access to hotspots like BKC.
Metro lines 2A and 2B
Line 2A has been running since early 2023, while Line 2B is about 83% finished.
The Chembur-Mandale stretch should open by late 2025, with the whole line set for a full launch in 2026.
A seamless ride across the city
The Yellow Line will cut down travel time and make switching between metro lines way smoother—especially at DN Nagar, BKC, and Chembur.
By 2026, getting across Mumbai (and into key business zones) should feel a lot less stressful.