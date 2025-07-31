Yellow Line to connect Mumbai east to west

Line 2A has been running since early 2023, while Line 2B is about 83% finished. The Chembur-Mandale stretch should open by late 2025, with the whole line set for a full launch in 2026.

A seamless ride across the city

The Yellow Line will cut down travel time and make switching between metro lines way smoother—especially at DN Nagar, BKC, and Chembur.

By 2026, getting across Mumbai (and into key business zones) should feel a lot less stressful.