UP: Panchayat member dies by suicide after being accused of rape
Deepak, a 32-year-old panchayat committee member from Prayagraj, died by suicide on Wednesday after being accused of rape by a female relative.
The allegation led to police booking him for molestation and rape at Karchhana Police Station.
He reportedly shot himself with his revolver just a day after the complaint.
Both rape allegation and suicide being investigated
After Pandey's death, police registered abetment to suicide charges against six people—including the woman who accused him.
His family claims the allegations were false and pushed him to take this step.
Both the rape allegation and his suicide are now being investigated by authorities.