Uttar Pradesh: Men scare villagers by flying illuminated pigeons
Turns out, those "drones" spotted over villages in western Uttar Pradesh were actually pigeons with LED lights strapped to their legs.
Two men—Shoeb and Sakib—pulled off this odd prank at night, causing a real scare among locals who thought they were seeing actual drones overhead.
Lesson in not believing everything you see
It's a wild reminder of how quickly misinformation can spread and freak people out—even with something as simple as glowing birds.
The police cracked the case, arrested the duo, and even got rewarded for their work.
It's a lesson in not believing everything you see (especially if it's flying and blinking).