Hydroponic weed worth ₹8cr seized at Mumbai airport
Customs officers at Mumbai's international airport just stopped a huge drug smuggling attempt—seizing hydroponic weed worth ₹8 crore.
The stash was hidden in vacuum-sealed packets inside trolley bags.
Three travelers from Bangkok were caught with nearly 2kg on July 29, and another from Thailand was found with over 6kg on the same day.
All 4 passengers have been charged
All four passengers have been charged under the NDPS Act (India's strict anti-drug law).
Customs officials say this bust shows their efforts to keep drug trafficking in check.
For those curious, hydroponic weed is a super-potent form of marijuana grown using water-based methods instead of soil.