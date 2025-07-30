Hydroponic weed worth ₹8cr seized at Mumbai airport India Jul 30, 2025

Customs officers at Mumbai's international airport just stopped a huge drug smuggling attempt—seizing hydroponic weed worth ₹8 crore.

The stash was hidden in vacuum-sealed packets inside trolley bags.

Three travelers from Bangkok were caught with nearly 2kg on July 29, and another from Thailand was found with over 6kg on the same day.