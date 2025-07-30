Hyderabad: 6 snakes rescued from snake charmers on Nag Panchami
On Tuesday's Nag Panchami festival, animal welfare groups in Hyderabad stepped in to rescue six snakes from being used by snake charmers.
The operation, led by GHSPCA and People For Animals, was all about protecting these reptiles during a time when they're often exploited for rituals.
35 volunteers worked together across the city
Volunteers and local police teamed up to save three snakes from Shahalibanda, one from Hussaini Alam, and two from Mangalhat.
In total, 35 volunteers worked together across the city to make sure the snakes were safe.
Vets are caring for the rescued snakes
Right now, vets are caring for the rescued snakes. Once they're healthy again, they'll be released back into their natural forest homes.
The organizations are also asking everyone to report any snake exploitation during festivals so more animals can be protected in time.