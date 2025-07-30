Hyderabad: 6 snakes rescued from snake charmers on Nag Panchami

Volunteers and local police teamed up to save three snakes from Shahalibanda, one from Hussaini Alam, and two from Mangalhat. In total, 35 volunteers worked together across the city to make sure the snakes were safe.

Vets are caring for the rescued snakes

Right now, vets are caring for the rescued snakes. Once they're healthy again, they'll be released back into their natural forest homes.

The organizations are also asking everyone to report any snake exploitation during festivals so more animals can be protected in time.