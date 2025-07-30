No local youth has joined terror groups in 6 months
Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that not a single local has joined any terror group in Jammu and Kashmir over the past six months.
He also shared that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev on July 28, 2025, were confirmed—through photos and forensic tests—to be behind April's Pahalgam attack.
Operation Mahadev
Operation Mahadev was a 14-day joint mission by the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police in Lidwas forest near Srinagar.
Security forces tracked down and eliminated three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including Suleman Shah (aka Hashim Musa), who planned the Pahalgam attack.
The operation used drones, intercepted encrypted radio chats, and faced tough terrain—Shah mentioned tech is being ramped up to deal with border tunnels used by militants.
Real peace needs strong action—not appeasement: Shah
Shah's speech sparked protests from opposition leaders wanting PM Modi present.
He responded that his own presence was enough and pushed back against claims linking nationalist groups to terrorism, saying "no such case could stand in the court of law."
Shah wrapped up by stressing that real peace needs strong action—not appeasement.