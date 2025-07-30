Next Article
JNU students protest over alleged meat-veg segregation in hostel mess
Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are protesting after reports surfaced that the Mahi-Mandavi Hostel mess separated vegetarian and non-vegetarian students.
The hostel president, linked to ABVP, allegedly started this move.
JNUSU called it unfair and against campus norms, demanding an official investigation.
JNUSU says dividing students by food preference risks spreading communal politics
JNUSU says dividing students by food preference isn't just about meals—it risks spreading communal politics on a campus known for diversity and inclusion.
The senior warden has promised an inquiry, and student leaders are urging everyone to stand together against any attempts to divide the community.