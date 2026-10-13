Why Delhi's 3 new protest sites are problematic

Ramlila Maidan is the closest to central Delhi but is a paid venue.

The 12-acre ground can accommodate up to 50,000 people but comes with a hefty price tag. Booking the venue costs ₹50,000 per day with a refundable security deposit of ₹55,000. A no-objection certificate from Delhi Traffic Police is also required.

The venue's availability is also limited due to high demands during festivals.

Just three dates are available for booking this year: December 29, 30, and 31.