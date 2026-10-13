Why Delhi's 3 new protest sites are problematic
What's the story
After the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, Delhi Police on Monday identified three alternative venues: Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. However, these new sites come with their own set of challenges, including distance, booking costs, a lack of shade and competition for space during festive seasons.
Venue challenges
Ramlila Maidan
Ramlila Maidan is the closest to central Delhi but is a paid venue.
The 12-acre ground can accommodate up to 50,000 people but comes with a hefty price tag. Booking the venue costs ₹50,000 per day with a refundable security deposit of ₹55,000. A no-objection certificate from Delhi Traffic Police is also required.
The venue's availability is also limited due to high demands during festivals.
Just three dates are available for booking this year: December 29, 30, and 31.
Venue concerns
CBD ground
The second designated protest site is CBD Ground, located in Shahdara.
In this case, its location amid residential and commercial areas raises concerns about traffic management and disruption to local neighborhoods.
BS Vohra of the East Delhi RWA Joint Front said, "How can a protest site be made in such an area? There is a hotel and two malls nearby."
Protests often require barricades and traffic restrictions, which would be impossible to implement in such an area.
Distance concerns
Burari Ground
Burari Ground, or Nirankari Ground, is the largest of the three venues at around 50 acres.
However, it is roughly 18km from Jantar Mantar, and its distance raises concerns about visibility to policymakers and media.
During the 2024-2025 farmers' protests, farmers' unions rejected it as a venue due to its isolation and fencing, which they argued would contain protests away from public view.
They had called this site an "open jail" due to its isolation.
Purpose debate
'Protest sites are spaces to be heard'
Sohail Hashmi, a city chronicler and author, said moving protests even farther from the seat of power would make it harder for citizens to be heard.
"It was an open space for people to gather and present their demand to government...In Washington, people can gather right outside Capitol Hill. Why should we be moving people away?" HT quoted him as saying.
"Protest sites are spaces to be heard, where media can come," he emphasized.