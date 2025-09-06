Next Article
3 students killed, 8 hurt in Gujarat highway accident
Early Saturday morning, a group of 12 RK University students, including several from Andhra Pradesh, were headed to Diu for a getaway when tragedy struck near Jangvad village, Rajkot.
Their rented SUV lost control and overturned around 1:30am claiming the lives of Naresh Kodavati (19), Mothi Harsha (17), and Afrid Syed (17).
Police are looking into what caused the SUV to flip
Eight other students were hurt—two with fractures but now discharged after treatment.
Police are looking into what caused the SUV to flip at the highway bend, hoping to understand how this heartbreaking accident could have been avoided.