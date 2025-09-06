Next Article
Punjab CM Mann hospitalized, manages flood relief from hospital room
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized at Fortis Mohali on Friday after exhaustion and a low heart rate, likely from an electrolyte imbalance.
Even while admitted, he's staying hands-on with Punjab's flood relief efforts, managing operations right from his hospital room after personally visiting several affected areas.
Sisodia updates on Mann's health
AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Mann on Saturday and shared that the CM's health is improving—his pulse is now stable but doctors are still monitoring him.
Because of his hospitalization, a key cabinet meeting on flood relief has been postponed, but Mann remains focused on supporting those hit by the floods.