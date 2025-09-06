LOADING...
'Fully reciprocate his sentiments': PM Modi on Trump's friendship remarks
Modi said he fully reciprocates Trump's sentiments

By Snehil Singh
Sep 06, 2025
12:08 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to United States President Donald Trump's recent remarks about their friendship. On Friday, Trump had called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and said he and PM Modi would "always be friends." However, he expressed displeasure over India's Russian oil imports. Reacting to this, PM Modi said he "fully reciprocates his sentiments," adding that India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership.

Diplomatic response

Trump and I will always be friends: US President

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on the matter. He wrote, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership." This comes after recent tensions between the two countries over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian exports.

Trade tensions

US tariffs on Indian imports strain ties

The US has imposed secondary tariffs on India, pushing the rates above 50%, the highest Trump has levied. India has condemned these tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The tensions were further aggravated when New Delhi reportedly denied Trump's peacemaking role during its recent conflict with Pakistan. Despite these issues, Trump said trade talks with India are "going well."

Diplomatic meetings

PM Modi meets Xi, Putin at SCO summit

Amid these tensions, PM Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. There, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three leaders were seen shaking hands and hugging each other in photos shared by PM Modi. This display of unity comes as Trump had earlier claimed that the US "lost India to China," although he later clarified that he "does not believe so."