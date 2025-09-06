'Fully reciprocate his sentiments': PM Modi on Trump's friendship remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to United States President Donald Trump 's recent remarks about their friendship. On Friday, Trump had called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and said he and PM Modi would "always be friends." However, he expressed displeasure over India's Russian oil imports. Reacting to this, PM Modi said he "fully reciprocates his sentiments," adding that India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership.

Diplomatic response Trump and I will always be friends: US President PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on the matter. He wrote, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership." This comes after recent tensions between the two countries over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian exports.

Trade tensions US tariffs on Indian imports strain ties The US has imposed secondary tariffs on India, pushing the rates above 50%, the highest Trump has levied. India has condemned these tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The tensions were further aggravated when New Delhi reportedly denied Trump's peacemaking role during its recent conflict with Pakistan. Despite these issues, Trump said trade talks with India are "going well."