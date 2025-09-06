Next Article
Kerala: Rare brain infection kills 4 in a week
Kerala is dealing with a worrying outbreak of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection.
This month alone, four people—including 45-year-old Ratheesh from Sulthan Bathery—have lost their lives.
The illness isn't sparing any age group, affecting both kids and adults.
11 patients are being treated at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital
The outbreak has also taken the lives of an eight-year-old from Thamarassery, a three-month-old baby from Omassery, and a resident of Malappuram in just the past few weeks.
Right now, 11 patients are being treated at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, with some in critical shape.