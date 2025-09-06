Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide near Nathpa Dam after heavy rains
A huge landslide struck Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh this week after heavy rains, right near the Nathpa Dam.
The dramatic moment was caught on video: a big chunk of hillside crumbled and debris spread across almost 200 meters.
Thankfully, all five people at the site were unharmed and made it out safely.
Ongoing heavy rain making life tough for people
The downpour hasn't let up across Himachal Pradesh, leading to more landslides.
Just a day earlier, another slide hit Kullu's Akhara Bazaar area.
In Sirmaur's Nauhradhar region, a collapsing hill threatened five homes.
These incidents really show how ongoing heavy rain is making life tough for people in the state this September 2025.