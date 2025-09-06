Himachal Pradesh: Landslide near Nathpa Dam after heavy rains India Sep 06, 2025

A huge landslide struck Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh this week after heavy rains, right near the Nathpa Dam.

The dramatic moment was caught on video: a big chunk of hillside crumbled and debris spread across almost 200 meters.

Thankfully, all five people at the site were unharmed and made it out safely.