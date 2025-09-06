Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai bids adieu to Lord Ganesha in style
Mumbai wrapped up Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday with a massive visarjan, sending off Lord Ganesha after 10 days of festivities.
Even with heavy rain and a recent fake bomb scare, thousands turned out for the Anant Chaturdashi rituals.
This year saw numerous idols immersed across the city's lakes and artificial ponds.
After bomb scare, heavy police presence at immersion spots
After a bomb threat on September 5 (which turned out to be fake), Mumbai went all-in on safety, with a significant police presence at immersion spots.
Thanks to these measures, the celebrations carried on smoothly.
From Lalbaugcha Raja to local idols, all were immersed
The legendary Lalbaugcha Raja idol led the way with dhol-tasha beats and flower showers (Pushpvrishti), while similar immersions happened in Nagpur, Pune, and Hyderabad.
For many young Mumbaikars, visarjan isn't just about rituals—it's about community spirit and saying "see you next year" to Bappa in true city style.