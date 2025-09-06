Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai bids adieu to Lord Ganesha in style

After a bomb threat on September 5 (which turned out to be fake), Mumbai went all-in on safety, with a significant police presence at immersion spots. Thanks to these measures, the celebrations carried on smoothly.

From Lalbaugcha Raja to local idols, all were immersed

The legendary Lalbaugcha Raja idol led the way with dhol-tasha beats and flower showers (Pushpvrishti), while similar immersions happened in Nagpur, Pune, and Hyderabad.

For many young Mumbaikars, visarjan isn't just about rituals—it's about community spirit and saying "see you next year" to Bappa in true city style.