IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat, Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh rainfall warning for large parts of India. The alert is particularly focused on Gujarat and Maharashtra , which are expected to witness heavy to very heavy downpours. The forecast predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions from September 5-7.

Weather update Heavy rains expected in east Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in East Rajasthan on September 5 and 6. Southwest Rajasthan is likely to experience similar weather conditions on September 7. West Madhya Pradesh is also likely to witness very heavy rainfall during this period. Other parts of Central and East India, such as Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, are also expected to receive significant rainfall.

Delhi forecast Konkan, Goa to witness heavy rainfall; respite for Punjab The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra. However, Punjab is expected to get some respite from the recent floods that have wreaked havoc across the state. The IMD has not issued any major rain alert for Punjab, with Ludhiana's weather forecast indicating only one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.