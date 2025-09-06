IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat, Maharashtra
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh rainfall warning for large parts of India. The alert is particularly focused on Gujarat and Maharashtra, which are expected to witness heavy to very heavy downpours. The forecast predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions from September 5-7.
Weather update
Heavy rains expected in east Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in East Rajasthan on September 5 and 6. Southwest Rajasthan is likely to experience similar weather conditions on September 7. West Madhya Pradesh is also likely to witness very heavy rainfall during this period. Other parts of Central and East India, such as Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, are also expected to receive significant rainfall.
Delhi forecast
Konkan, Goa to witness heavy rainfall; respite for Punjab
The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra. However, Punjab is expected to get some respite from the recent floods that have wreaked havoc across the state. The IMD has not issued any major rain alert for Punjab, with Ludhiana's weather forecast indicating only one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.
Flood impact
Floods wreak havoc across Punjab
The recent floods in Punjab have caused massive destruction, damaging over 101km of PWD link roads and 54km of PWD plan roads. In Hoshiarpur alone, 117km of Mandi Board roads were severely damaged. The floods also impacted 141 schools and household items in 23 villages across the state, besides claiming 43 lives.