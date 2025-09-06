Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai, Pune bid adieu to Bappa with visarjan
On Saturday, thousands in Mumbai and Pune wrapped up the 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi festival with Anant Chaturdashi—the big finale where idols are immersed in water.
Even light rain didn't stop crowds from joining colorful processions, chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" and dancing to dhol-tasha beats as they bid farewell to their favorite deity.
Mumbai's procession starts from Lalbaug
Mumbai's day started early with famous mandals like Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully leading the way.
The streets in Lalbaug and Fort were packed as people came out for one last glimpse of the decorated idols.
The legendary Lalbaugcha Raja was preparing for its slow journey toward Girgaon Chowpatty, while devotees at Shroff Building in Lalbaug showered flowers ("Pushpvrishti") and shared a heartfelt goodbye.
Pune's Kasba Ganpati leads the way
Pune kicked things off with Kasba Ganpati at the front, joined by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar participating in the procession.
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol urged everyone to start early for smooth celebrations.
Other respected Manache Ganpati idols followed, showing just how much this festival means across Maharashtra—even after 10 days of festivities, the energy was still strong.