Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai, Pune bid adieu to Bappa with visarjan

Mumbai's procession starts from Lalbaug

Mumbai's day started early with famous mandals like Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully leading the way.

The streets in Lalbaug and Fort were packed as people came out for one last glimpse of the decorated idols.

The legendary Lalbaugcha Raja was preparing for its slow journey toward Girgaon Chowpatty, while devotees at Shroff Building in Lalbaug showered flowers ("Pushpvrishti") and shared a heartfelt goodbye.