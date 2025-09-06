Eastern Railway is hiring athletes: Apply for 50 sports quota jobs

Eligibility depends on both your education and sports achievements. For entry-level roles, you'll need at least a Class X or ITI certificate; higher positions require Class XII or a graduation degree. You also need to have proven yourself in sports like cricket, football, athletics, hockey, badminton (and more) at the national or university level.

Selection process and salary

No written test here: selection is all about your performance in the field trials, followed by document checks and a medical exam.

The application fee is ₹250-₹500 (with some refund after trials), and if selected, you could earn anywhere from ₹18,000 to ₹45,000 per month as per government pay scales.

If sports are your thing and you're ready for a shot at steady government work—this could be your moment.