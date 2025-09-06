Mumbai Police impose citywide ban on flying objects during visarjan

AI tech to track processions in real time

Last year's security is next-level: over 21,000 Mumbai Police personnel are on duty (with total deployment, including specialized units, reaching up to 25,000), backed by 10,000 CCTV cameras and official police drones (with lights and speakers).

Plus—Mumbai Police is rolling out AI tech for the first time to track processions in real time using QR codes on major Ganpati vehicles.

It's all about smooth celebrations and crowd safety.