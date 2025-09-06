Next Article
Mumbai Police impose citywide ban on flying objects during visarjan
From September 6 to October 5, 2024, Mumbai Police has banned drones, paragliders, hot air balloons, and similar flying objects citywide.
The move comes as huge crowds gather for Ganesh Visarjan, with police aiming to keep everyone safe during the festivities.
AI tech to track processions in real time
Last year's security is next-level: over 21,000 Mumbai Police personnel are on duty (with total deployment, including specialized units, reaching up to 25,000), backed by 10,000 CCTV cameras and official police drones (with lights and speakers).
Plus—Mumbai Police is rolling out AI tech for the first time to track processions in real time using QR codes on major Ganpati vehicles.
It's all about smooth celebrations and crowd safety.