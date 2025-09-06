PM Modi thanks Trump for praising India-US ties
Prime Minister Modi just gave a nod to US President Trump's recent praise about the "special relationship" between India and the US.
On Saturday, September 6, Modi thanked Trump on X for his positive words, even as trade tensions simmer—like new US tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil deals.
Still, both leaders are highlighting their countries' strong partnership, with Trump calling out Modi's leadership.
US fears it might lose India to China
Modi probably won't attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month.
Meanwhile, Trump said that the US could be losing India to China—a pretty bold statement in today's global politics.
And when a Trump advisor tried linking India to the Russia-Ukraine war, India's Ministry of External Affairs quickly called those claims "inaccurate and misleading."
All in all, it's a reminder of how layered and dynamic India-US relations are right now.