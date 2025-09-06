Next Article
Kerala man throws acid on daughter, cousin over marital issues
In Kasaragod, Kerala, a man allegedly attacked his 17-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old cousin with industrial acid while they were playing outside a relative's house on September 5, 2025.
The accused, Manoj K.C., reportedly acted after ongoing marital issues with his wife led to their separation.
Both girls are being treated in hospital
The older girl suffered burns on her arms and legs; the younger cousin was injured on her face and hands. Both are being treated in hospital.
Police have filed serious charges against Manoj—including attempted murder and acid attack—and are searching for Manoj, who remains on the run, and may seek assistance from Karnataka authorities if required.
The case is being handled urgently due to its severity.