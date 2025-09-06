Next Article
Knife in chest, boy walks to police station for help
A 15-year-old boy was attacked right outside his Paharganj school in central Delhi this week.
Even with a knife stuck in his chest, he managed to walk to the police station for help.
Doctors at RML Hospital successfully removed the weapon.
Accused thought victim had set him up
Police quickly arrested three boys, all aged 15 or 16, who allegedly ambushed the victim using both a knife and a broken beer bottle.
Investigators say it was about payback—the main accused thought the victim had set him up in an earlier fight.
All three have been booked under serious charges and are now in custody.