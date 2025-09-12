4-day work week? Gujarat's new bill explained
Gujarat's Assembly just passed a new bill letting factory workers do 12-hour shifts—meaning you could work four days and get three paid days off, as long as you don't cross 48 hours a week.
The move updates old labor laws and is part of efforts to boost economic activity and attract investment, according to government statements.
Pros and cons of the new bill
The bill brings some big changes: workers need to give written consent for longer hours, overtime pay goes up, and women can now work night shifts if safety rules are followed.
While the government says this creates more flexibility and jobs (especially for women), critics worry it could risk worker health and rights.
The debate highlights the challenge of balancing economic growth with fair treatment on the job.