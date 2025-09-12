Mumbai's getting a new metro line! Know all about it
Mumbai's getting a new metro line!
The state just approved Metro Line 11, a ₹23,487 crore project that'll connect Wadala's Anik Bus Depot all the way to SPM Circle near Gateway of India.
It's designed to make hopping between central and south Mumbai much smoother and will link up with existing and future metro lines.
Line 11 will have 14 stations
Line 11 will have 14 stations—13 of which will be underground—including Sewri, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, CSMT, and Horniman Circle.
It'll connect with Metro Line 4 at Wadala, making it easier to reach key business spots and heritage areas along South Mumbai's eastern side.
Funding and fares
About 60% of the funding comes from a massive loan (₹12,163 crore), with the rest pitched in by state and local bodies like BMC.
If costs go up later on, extra funds could come from real estate development around the metro.
Fares are set between ₹10-₹70 depending on distance.
Construction to begin soon
A committee led by Maharashtra's chief secretary will keep an eye on construction, while local planning authorities will collect revenue from development near the line.
This is all part of a bigger push to improve public transport in Mumbai—and hopefully cut down those infamous traffic jams.