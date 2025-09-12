IMD: Monsoon will start withdrawing from northwest India on September 17

Northeast saw a deficit of 20% during monsoon

This year, India got 8% more rain than average during monsoon season—but not everyone saw extra showers.

Northwest India had a big 35% surplus, while central and southern regions got a bit more rain too.

Meanwhile, the northeast actually faced a 20% rainfall deficit.

And heads up: IMD says heavy rains are still on the way for parts of the northeast and south during the late monsoon period.