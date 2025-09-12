Next Article
IMD: Monsoon will start withdrawing from northwest India on September 17
The southwest monsoon is wrapping up in northwest India starting September 17, according to the IMD.
This shift marks the usual transition from rainy days to post-monsoon weather, with the process kicking off in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts, just like it has for decades.
Northeast saw a deficit of 20% during monsoon
This year, India got 8% more rain than average during monsoon season—but not everyone saw extra showers.
Northwest India had a big 35% surplus, while central and southern regions got a bit more rain too.
Meanwhile, the northeast actually faced a 20% rainfall deficit.
And heads up: IMD says heavy rains are still on the way for parts of the northeast and south during the late monsoon period.