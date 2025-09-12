Next Article
Bank holidays in India on September 29: Check full list
Heads up if you're in Jammu and Kashmir: banks will be closed on Friday, September 12, 2025, for Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, which celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad.
If you're elsewhere in India, though, your local bank should be open as usual.
Other regional closures to note
A few more dates to note—banks in Rajasthan will be shut on Monday, September 22, 2025 for Navratra Sthapna.
In J&K, there's another closure on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday.
Plus, Durga Puja means banks will close in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata on Monday, September 29, 2025; Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi on Tuesday, September 30.
Don't worry: online banking stays available everywhere during these holidays.