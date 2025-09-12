Bank holidays in India on September 29: Check full list

Other regional closures to note

A few more dates to note—banks in Rajasthan will be shut on Monday, September 22, 2025 for Navratra Sthapna.

In J&K, there's another closure on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday.

Plus, Durga Puja means banks will close in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata on Monday, September 29, 2025; Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi on Tuesday, September 30.

Don't worry: online banking stays available everywhere during these holidays.