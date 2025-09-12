Pune to get rain after weeks of dry spell

Rain expected in central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan

According to S D Sanap from IMD, a developing low-pressure area is behind the sudden change and has put Pune on yellow alert.

Over the next couple of days, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan are likely to see moderate to heavy rain.

Some places like Raigad and certain ghats have even received orange alerts for September 13 and 14.

Weather experts suggest these wet conditions could stick around until early October.