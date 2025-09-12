Pune to get rain after weeks of dry spell
After weeks of barely any rain, Maharashtra is about to get soaked starting September 13.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out alerts for increased rainfall in many regions of the state.
Even Pune, which has been unusually dry since August, can expect light to moderate rain as new weather systems roll in.
Rain expected in central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan
According to S D Sanap from IMD, a developing low-pressure area is behind the sudden change and has put Pune on yellow alert.
Over the next couple of days, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan are likely to see moderate to heavy rain.
Some places like Raigad and certain ghats have even received orange alerts for September 13 and 14.
Weather experts suggest these wet conditions could stick around until early October.