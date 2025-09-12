Next Article
India announces $680 million aid package for Mauritius
India has rolled out a $680 million aid package to help Mauritius level up its healthcare, infrastructure, and maritime security.
Announced during a recent visit by Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India, the deal includes $215 million in grants for projects like a new national hospital, an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, and a veterinary school.
India-Mauritius relations
This isn't just about money—India's support means new roads, airport upgrades, and better port facilities for Mauritius.
There's also $25 million in budget support in the current financial year and joint work on protecting the Indian Ocean.
The package shows how both countries are building on their close ties to help Mauritius grow stronger and more secure.