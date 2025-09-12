Next Article
SC rejects plea to stop India-Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup
The Supreme Court has turned down an urgent request from law students to stop the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament, scheduled for September 14.
The students argued that playing cricket with Pakistan goes against national interests and disrespects sacrifices made by armed forces and civilians.
What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be: SC
A bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari questioned the rush, asking, "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be."
The students pointed to recent terror attacks as their reason for concern, saying holding the match could hurt victims' families and send mixed signals.