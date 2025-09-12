Next Article
Acid still easy to buy in Delhi, investigation finds
A new investigation has found that acid is still easy to buy over the counter in several parts of Delhi—even in upscale neighborhoods.
This goes directly against rules set back in 2015 and a Supreme Court order from 2013, both meant to stop acid attacks by making sales much stricter.
Survivors, activists say they're worried about public safety
Shops are selling acid without asking for ID or a reason, skipping the records they're legally supposed to keep.
Even with warnings to online sellers and tough laws on paper, enforcement is weak.
Acid attack survivors and activists say they're disappointed and worried about public safety as dangerous loopholes remain wide open.