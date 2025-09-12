Ludhiana gurdwara fire destroys 3 Guru Granth Sahib volumes
A sudden fire broke out at Gurdwara Sahib Jhar Sahib near Ludhiana this week, destroying three revered Sikh scriptures.
The blaze started after an air-conditioning compressor exploded inside the inner sanctum—a space deeply linked to Guru Gobind Singh.
In response, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has organized overnight prayers and Gurbani recitations to help the community process this loss.
Investigation into the incident is underway
After the incident, members of the Sangat gathered for a vigil, with many expressing shock and sadness.
Five Singh Sahiban from Sri Kesgarh Sahib visited on Thursday to offer prayers and check on the damage.
Meanwhile, SGPC officials and local police have launched a joint investigation; early reports point to a compressor malfunction as the likely cause.