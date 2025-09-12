How UP's industrial growth is creating self-employment opportunities

UP's push for entrepreneurship

UP is quickly becoming an industrial and entrepreneurship hub, with new parks for textiles, leather, chemicals, and more popping up across major cities.

The Defense Industrial Corridor—home to projects like BrahMos missile production—has signed over 170 deals and is teaming up with IITs for next-gen research.

With big goals to hit a $1 trillion economy by 2030, UP's growth could mean more opportunities for young people looking to start careers or engage in entrepreneurship.