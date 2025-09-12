Next Article
Chhatarpur: Inmate escapes from hospital after snatching rifle from cop
An inmate named Ravindra Parihar pulled off a dramatic escape from the prisoner ward at Chhatarpur district hospital on Thursday.
While being treated, he managed to grab a police rifle and slip away after taking a key from an escorting officer.
Parihar is currently on trial for attempted murder, and four policemen have already been suspended for negligence.
Third breakout for Parihar
This isn't Parihar's first breakout—this is the third such incident involving Parihar.
Police are now scanning CCTV footage and have announced a ₹10,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.
With six cases against him—including attacking police last November—Parihar has become quite notorious in the region.
Another case has now been filed over this latest incident.