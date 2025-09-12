Next Article
Delhi mulls reducing legal drinking age for beer to 21
Delhi is considering dropping the legal drinking age for beer from 25 to 21, hoping to match neighboring Noida and Gurugram.
The idea came up during a recent excise policy review and is meant to help curb illegal liquor sales while also ensuring state revenue remains protected.
Government, private shops could both sell liquor
Alongside the age change, Delhi might shake up how liquor is sold by allowing both government and private shops—moving away from the current state-only setup.
Officials say this could make it easier to find premium brands, reduce trips across borders just for alcohol, and likely make shopping more convenient overall.