Punjab floods: Death toll rises to 55, over 2,200 villages hit
Heavy monsoon rains have led to severe flooding across Punjab, leaving 55 people dead and impacting more than 2,200 villages.
Over 23,000 residents have been forced from their homes, with thousands currently staying in relief camps.
Crops on nearly 2 lakh hectares destroyed
The floods have destroyed crops on nearly two lakh hectares in 18 districts—tough news for local farmers.
Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and army are working nonstop to help people out.
Health workers are also on the ground to prevent disease outbreaks as water recedes, while state officials provide aid and support for recovery.