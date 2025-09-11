Next Article
Delhi: 4 girls attack classmate with blade over school fight
In Rohini, Delhi, a 16-year-old girl was attacked by four teenage girls on September 9, in what police say was a fallout from a prior altercation between students.
The group—aged between 14 and 16 and reportedly connected to two sisters involved in the dispute—first slapped the victim before one of them used a blade to slash her face and back.
Case to be handled under juvenile justice rules
Investigators believe the attack was planned as revenge for an earlier argument on September 4.
The victim is still recovering in hospital and hasn't been able to give her statement yet, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan.
Police are looking into how everyone is connected and say the case will be handled under juvenile justice rules as they gather more evidence.