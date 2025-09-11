Mumbai: Woman steals gold to run away with boyfriend

Here's how the investigation unfolded

Investigators grew suspicious when they found no signs of forced entry.

Digging into call records revealed Urmila had two extramarital affairs—one with her lover (who reportedly got most of the stolen jewelry's proceeds) and another involving her daughter's boyfriend, who was given some jewelry for safekeeping.

After questioning, Urmila confessed; both she and her daughter's boyfriend were arrested.

Police are continuing to investigate her lover's involvement.