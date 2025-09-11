Mumbai: Woman steals gold to run away with boyfriend
In Goregaon East, Mumbai, Urmila was arrested after allegedly stealing gold jewelry worth ₹10 lakh from her own home.
Police say she staged the theft to blame her husband, Ramesh—a BMC employee—and use the money to run away with her lover.
She even filed a police complaint against her husband to set up the plan.
Here's how the investigation unfolded
Investigators grew suspicious when they found no signs of forced entry.
Digging into call records revealed Urmila had two extramarital affairs—one with her lover (who reportedly got most of the stolen jewelry's proceeds) and another involving her daughter's boyfriend, who was given some jewelry for safekeeping.
After questioning, Urmila confessed; both she and her daughter's boyfriend were arrested.
Police are continuing to investigate her lover's involvement.