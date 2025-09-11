Modi to open Mizoram's 1st rail line on September 13

Starting the same day, three new trains will roll out from Sairang. There's a weekly Rajdhani Express straight to Delhi via Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. Daily trains will now run between Guwahati and Sairang for easier trips around the region, plus a tri-weekly express linking Sairang with Kolkata through key northeastern cities.

Line opens up Mizoram, connects it to rest of India

The new line cuts Aizawl-to-Silchar travel from seven hours by road down to just three hours by train (with speeds up to 100km/h).

For young people in Mizoram, this means better access to jobs, education, healthcare—and way more chances for tourism and growth as Mizoram gets closer than ever to the rest of India.