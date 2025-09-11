Why did Delhi Police deport families to Bangladesh so quickly
The Calcutta High Court is questioning why Delhi Police deported two Bengali families from Birbhum, West Bengal to Bangladesh so quickly—just two days after detaining them.
The families, including parents and young children, were sent off, which the petitioners allege was done without any official deportation order or even a heads-up to West Bengal authorities.
Now, they're stuck in a Bangladeshi jail for illegal entry.
Court raises questions on identification process
This case spotlights some big concerns about fairness and basic rights when it comes to deporting people.
The court wants details on how these families were identified as Bangladeshi—especially since a mysterious "special informer" was involved—and is asking if proper procedures were followed at all.
With the next hearing set for September 23, the case highlights how complicated and sensitive migration issues are in India right now, especially for Bengali-speaking communities.